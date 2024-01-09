Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.00

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.60), with a volume of 35624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £77.80 million, a P/E ratio of 920.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.01.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Further Reading

