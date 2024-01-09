Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $561.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $555.00 to $561.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.80.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.24. 625,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,754. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.23. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

