Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.96-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17-3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.67.

LULU opened at $491.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

