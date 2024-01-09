MA Private Wealth Has $23.86 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS QUAL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,927 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.