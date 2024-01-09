MA Private Wealth Has $75.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.59. 1,710,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $438.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.12.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

