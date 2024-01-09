MA Private Wealth Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.25. 195,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

