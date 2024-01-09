MA Private Wealth Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,247 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SIZE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.85. 11,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $333.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $132.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

