MA Private Wealth Sells 312 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MA Private Wealth reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,283,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,934,537. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.