MA Private Wealth Sells 69,442 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 71.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,442 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. 206,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,295. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

