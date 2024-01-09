MA Private Wealth Sells 93,285 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,285 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 2.4% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.47. 116,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,689. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

