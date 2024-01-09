MA Private Wealth Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MA Private Wealth cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,156 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,679,572 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

