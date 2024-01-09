Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.77. 32,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $255.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Malibu Boats news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

