Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTW. Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.43.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

