Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MPC traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.03.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.