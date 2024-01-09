MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 68,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5,845.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 594,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 584,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 274,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 665.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 146,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 119.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 116,837 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 58.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

