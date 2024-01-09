Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.07.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $496.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $500.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

