MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MASTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 7561503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MAST Energy Developments news, insider Paul Venter sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £140,000 ($178,457.62). Company insiders own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.