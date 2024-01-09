Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MA traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $420.86. 358,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $394.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.