MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 44,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.65.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 41.42%. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $298,537.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.