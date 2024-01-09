Mathes Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,677 shares of company stock worth $8,362,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $660.06. The company had a trading volume of 195,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $292.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $614.60 and a 200-day moving average of $574.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

