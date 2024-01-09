Mathes Company Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOT stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. 14,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,456. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $221.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

