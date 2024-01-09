Mathes Company Inc. Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 172,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,015. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

