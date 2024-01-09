Mathes Company Inc. Has $263,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. 176,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

