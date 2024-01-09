Mathes Company Inc. Has $559,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.83. 147,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,495. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $183.59 and a one year high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

