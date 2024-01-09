Mathes Company Inc. Has $6.04 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mathes Company Inc. owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SLY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. 67,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.