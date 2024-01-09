Mathes Company Inc. Has $940,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $305,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,433. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $92.99 and a 52 week high of $117.05.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

