Mathes Company Inc. Invests $191,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter worth $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 12,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

