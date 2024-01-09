Mathes Company Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.98. 6,788,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,173,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

