Mathes Company Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.1% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock traded down $7.04 on Tuesday, reaching $451.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $297.12 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

