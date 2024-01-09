McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.90. 820,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.13.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

