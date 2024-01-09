McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in McKesson by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

MCK opened at $476.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.71. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $485.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,572 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

