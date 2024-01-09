MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 36385103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.49.

About MediaZest

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

