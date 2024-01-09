Medical Properties Trust’s (MPW) Sector Weight Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 198,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,100,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

