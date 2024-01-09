Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 76,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 37,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market cap of C$29.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

