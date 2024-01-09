Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

