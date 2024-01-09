MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 68,654.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after acquiring an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after acquiring an additional 452,240 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.75. 1,286,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.