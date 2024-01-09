Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

