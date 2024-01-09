Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

