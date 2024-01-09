Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 1,451 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.36% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,341. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.