Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 5,892 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,692 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

