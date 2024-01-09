Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires 8,765 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.