Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires Shares of 13,594 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,122 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.