Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 162 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after acquiring an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after acquiring an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.