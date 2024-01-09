Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 2,322 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,005,000 after acquiring an additional 877,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,806,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 1,003,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. 679,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

