Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 5,037 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after acquiring an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

