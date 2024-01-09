Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 6,669 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 151.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.26. 421,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,354. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.