Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY remained flat at $81.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,655. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

