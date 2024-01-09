Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,436,000 after buying an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.73. 187,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $144.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

