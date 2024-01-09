Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,496 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 11.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 1.48% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 820,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,726 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,394 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 358,347 shares during the period.

Shares of CGUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.10. 300,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,677. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

