Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 825,984 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

